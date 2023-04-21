TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — A number of construction and maintenance projects and one oversized load transport are taking place in the coming weeks on Interstate 81, namely on the Virginia side of the Tri-Cities.
- Ongoing projects:
- I-81 North and South at Exit 17 in Abingdon: Nightly lane closures near Exit 17 and on Route 75 below the I-81 bridge. Northbound on/off ramps, Southbound on-ramp. VDOT’s estimated complete time is spring 2023.
- I-81 North, mile marker 39 in Smyth County: Truck climbing lane being added near mm 39. The roadway shoulder is closed during construction. VDOT’s estimated complete time is May 2024.
- Short-term maintenance projects:
- April 24-28: Day and nighttime bridge joint repairs southbound from mile marker 2 to mile marker 3 in Washington County, Virginia.
- April 24 & 25: Daytime super load move northbound from mile marker 0 to mile marker 221 in Washington, Smyth and Wythe counties.
- April 24-28: Day and nighttime bridge repairs northbound from exit 35 to mile marker 37 in Smyth County. Be alert to a 14-foot width restriction.
- April 30–May 4: Day and nighttime bridge repairs southbound from mile marker 36 to mile marker 38 in Smyth County. Be alert to a 14-foot width restriction.
- April 23–28: Day and nighttime bridge painting southbound from exit 70 to mile marker 67 in Wythe County.
- Nighttime soil borings southbound at mile marker 72 in Wythe County.
- Nighttime pothole patching north and southbound from mile marker 73 to mile marker 87 in Wythe County.
A release from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said motorists on I-81 should use caution and be alert to changes in traffic patterns, including slow-moving or stopped traffic, when driving through work zones.
Real-time traffic information and updates can be found on VDOT’s interactive map at 511virginia.org.