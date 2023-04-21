TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — A number of construction and maintenance projects and one oversized load transport are taking place in the coming weeks on Interstate 81, namely on the Virginia side of the Tri-Cities.

Ongoing projects: I-81 North and South at Exit 17 in Abingdon: Nightly lane closures near Exit 17 and on Route 75 below the I-81 bridge. Northbound on/off ramps, Southbound on-ramp. VDOT’s estimated complete time is spring 2023. I-81 North, mile marker 39 in Smyth County: Truck climbing lane being added near mm 39. The roadway shoulder is closed during construction. VDOT’s estimated complete time is May 2024.



Short-term maintenance projects: April 24-28: Day and nighttime bridge joint repairs southbound from mile marker 2 to mile marker 3 in Washington County, Virginia. April 24 & 25: Daytime super load move northbound from mile marker 0 to mile marker 221 in Washington, Smyth and Wythe counties. April 24-28: Day and nighttime bridge repairs northbound from exit 35 to mile marker 37 in Smyth County. Be alert to a 14-foot width restriction. April 30–May 4: Day and nighttime bridge repairs southbound from mile marker 36 to mile marker 38 in Smyth County. Be alert to a 14-foot width restriction. April 23–28: Day and nighttime bridge painting southbound from exit 70 to mile marker 67 in Wythe County. Nighttime soil borings southbound at mile marker 72 in Wythe County. Nighttime pothole patching north and southbound from mile marker 73 to mile marker 87 in Wythe County.



A release from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said motorists on I-81 should use caution and be alert to changes in traffic patterns, including slow-moving or stopped traffic, when driving through work zones.

Real-time traffic information and updates can be found on VDOT’s interactive map at 511virginia.org.