(WJHL) — It may be up for debate whether it is considered socially acceptable to deck your house in holiday decor before Thanksgiving, but one thing is for certain: Christmas is just around the corner, and it never hurts to plan ahead.

That is why News Channel 11 compiled a list of holiday happenings that are sure to put a smile on faces and fill hearts with Christmas cheer. Refer below for events scheduled throughout the Tri-Cities during the 2022 holiday season.

JOHNSON CITY

Candyland Christmas

What: Two Johnson City parks decked out with decorated and lit Christmas trees

Where: Founders and King Commons parks

When: Nov. 26-Jan.8

More: Click here for further information.

Christmas Parade

Where: Downtown Johnson City

When: Dec. 3 at 10:30 a.m.

More: For further information, click here.

Holiday Sip, Shop & Stroll

What: Shopping, socializing and free beverages as participants shop throughout downtown Johnson City

Where: Downtown Johnson City

When: Friday, Dec. 2 from 4-9 p.m.

More: Tickets are $15. Click here to purchase.

Southern Christmas Show — 12 Days of Christmas

What: A trip to see the 12 Days of Christmas. The event is for those 21 years and older.

Where: Charlotte Park Expo and Conference Center

When: Tuesday, Nov. 15. A charted motorcoach leaves the Senior Center at Memorial Park Community Center located at 510 Bert St. at 6:45 a.m. and returns at 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Transportation is $30. Event tickets are purchased at the door. Bus tickets must be purchased at the Johnson City Senior Center by Monday, Nov. 14.

More information: 423-434-6237

Santa’s Mailbox

What: Those 16 years and under can send a letter to Santa. Place the letters in a special mailbox at the Memorial Park Community Center without any postage. Santa’s helpers will ensure the letters make it to the North Pole before Christmas Eve.

Where: 510 Bert St., Johnson City

When: Dec. 1-19, Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. through 8 p.m.

More information: 423-434-5749

Visions of Christmas: 1861

What: Hosted by Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site, this event will give family and friends a glimpse into life during the holiday seasons in the 1800s.

Where: 2620 S. Roan St. in Johnson City

When: Saturday, Dec. 3 from 2-6 p.m. Tours begin at 2:15 p.m. and continue every 20 minutes until the last tour at 5:55 p.m.

More information: Cost is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children. Reservations are strongly suggested due to limited space. Call 423-926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com to make a reservation.

BRISTOL

Christmas Parade

Where: State Street

When: Thursday, Dec. 1 from 7-9 p.m.

More: Parade goes on rain or shine. Click here for more information.

Winter Wonderland

What: First-ever Christmas tree display

Where: Cumberland Square and Downtown Center

When: Nov. 28 through Jan. 2

More information: Click here.

KINGSPORT

Christmas in the Country

What: The Exchange Place’s annual Christmas celebration featuring handmade items, food and more.

Where: 4812 Orebank Road

When: Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.

More: Cost is $5. For more information, call 423-288-6071 or email epfestivals.gf@gmail.com.

Kingsport Christmas Parade

Where: 400 Clinchfield St.

When: Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1-2:30 p.m.

MORE

Greeneville Christmas Parade

Where: South Main Street

When: Sunday, Dec. 4 from 7-8:30 p.m.

More: For further information, click here.

Rogersville Christmas Parade

Where: Begins at Rogersville Middle School

When: Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m.

Tweetsie Christmas

What: The park will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland

Where: Located on US 321 between Boone and Blowing Rock at 300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane in North Carolina

When: Nov. 25 through Dec. 30. Park opens at 5:30 p.m. each evening

Know of any Christmas event that isn’t listed above? Email mmoore2@wjhl.com with “Christmas event” in the subject line!







