(WJHL) — It may be up for debate whether it is considered socially acceptable to deck your house in holiday decor before Thanksgiving, but one thing is for certain: Christmas is just around the corner, and it never hurts to plan ahead.
That is why News Channel 11 compiled a list of holiday happenings that are sure to put a smile on faces and fill hearts with Christmas cheer. Refer below for events scheduled throughout the Tri-Cities during the 2022 holiday season.
JOHNSON CITY
Candyland Christmas
What: Two Johnson City parks decked out with decorated and lit Christmas trees
Where: Founders and King Commons parks
When: Nov. 26-Jan.8
More: Click here for further information.
Christmas Parade
Where: Downtown Johnson City
When: Dec. 3 at 10:30 a.m.
More: For further information, click here.
Holiday Sip, Shop & Stroll
What: Shopping, socializing and free beverages as participants shop throughout downtown Johnson City
Where: Downtown Johnson City
When: Friday, Dec. 2 from 4-9 p.m.
More: Tickets are $15. Click here to purchase.
Southern Christmas Show — 12 Days of Christmas
What: A trip to see the 12 Days of Christmas. The event is for those 21 years and older.
Where: Charlotte Park Expo and Conference Center
When: Tuesday, Nov. 15. A charted motorcoach leaves the Senior Center at Memorial Park Community Center located at 510 Bert St. at 6:45 a.m. and returns at 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Transportation is $30. Event tickets are purchased at the door. Bus tickets must be purchased at the Johnson City Senior Center by Monday, Nov. 14.
More information: 423-434-6237
Santa’s Mailbox
What: Those 16 years and under can send a letter to Santa. Place the letters in a special mailbox at the Memorial Park Community Center without any postage. Santa’s helpers will ensure the letters make it to the North Pole before Christmas Eve.
Where: 510 Bert St., Johnson City
When: Dec. 1-19, Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. through 8 p.m.
More information: 423-434-5749
Visions of Christmas: 1861
What: Hosted by Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site, this event will give family and friends a glimpse into life during the holiday seasons in the 1800s.
Where: 2620 S. Roan St. in Johnson City
When: Saturday, Dec. 3 from 2-6 p.m. Tours begin at 2:15 p.m. and continue every 20 minutes until the last tour at 5:55 p.m.
More information: Cost is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children. Reservations are strongly suggested due to limited space. Call 423-926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com to make a reservation.
BRISTOL
Christmas Parade
Where: State Street
When: Thursday, Dec. 1 from 7-9 p.m.
More: Parade goes on rain or shine. Click here for more information.
Winter Wonderland
What: First-ever Christmas tree display
Where: Cumberland Square and Downtown Center
When: Nov. 28 through Jan. 2
More information: Click here.
KINGSPORT
Christmas in the Country
What: The Exchange Place’s annual Christmas celebration featuring handmade items, food and more.
Where: 4812 Orebank Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.
More: Cost is $5. For more information, call 423-288-6071 or email epfestivals.gf@gmail.com.
Kingsport Christmas Parade
Where: 400 Clinchfield St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1-2:30 p.m.
MORE
Greeneville Christmas Parade
Where: South Main Street
When: Sunday, Dec. 4 from 7-8:30 p.m.
More: For further information, click here.
Rogersville Christmas Parade
Where: Begins at Rogersville Middle School
When: Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m.
Tweetsie Christmas
What: The park will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland
Where: Located on US 321 between Boone and Blowing Rock at 300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane in North Carolina
When: Nov. 25 through Dec. 30. Park opens at 5:30 p.m. each evening
Know of any Christmas event that isn’t listed above? Email mmoore2@wjhl.com with “Christmas event” in the subject line!