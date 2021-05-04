Lions Club donation to allow Unicoi Co. Library to complete teen space renovation

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Unicoi County Public Library has reached its fundraising goal to create a new space for teenagers, thanks to the Johnson City Lions Club and its new Erwin chapter.

The Lions Club presented the library with $1,500 in donations Tuesday.

The library, which began raising funds since last fall, is hoping to create a space just for teens.

“They have been sharing a space with the youth department, and so we are kind of separating the two now and I think that is very important for them to feel like they have some sort of independence and their own space because identity is so important when it comes to those teenagers,” said Selena Harmon, the library’s director.

Harmon said it will “be a safe space for the teens to come hang out, read, write, create, learn and grow.”

The Lions Club plans to make another donation to the library in the coming weeks to help fund their programs for the next year.