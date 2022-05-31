KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A regional university is partnering with local nonprofits to help provide free dental care next week.

According to a press release from Lincoln Memorial University (LMU), volunteers from Appalachian Miles for Smiles (AMFS) and the Health Wagon will join forces at the Kingsport Farmers Market on June 6 and 7.

AMFS operates a mobile dental and vision clinic nonprofit that offers free x-ray imaging, extractions fillings and cleanings. The Health Wagon offers a variety of services to the uninsured and underinsured throughout Appalachia.

The event is part of the opening of LMU’s new College of Dental Medicine in Knoxville, Tennessee. University officials are scheduled to speak at the event, and the release states that the program will launch in September pending accreditation.

After a press conference on the 6th, the clinic will open to the public.