MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Residents in the Mount Rogers Health District who are interested in receiving a monkeypox vaccine can turn in an interest form by clicking here.

Due to the limited supplies, completing the form does not guarantee a vaccine. However, turning the form in can land Virginia residents on a list to receive the vaccine in the future depending on risk factors and availability. No one is denied based on race, gender, religion or economic status.

The vaccines, which are available through the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), are only available to Virginia residents at this time.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the administration of Jynneos vaccine to prevent smallpox and monkeypox. It is only available to those 18 years and older. Those who fall into a risk category but are under the age of 18 years old should contact their local health department.

“It is important to remember that widespread vaccination against monkeypox is not recommended or necessary for most people at this time,” said Breanne Forbes Hubbard, population health manager. “Our epidemiologists and public health nurses will contact individuals who are at high risk to further determine eligibility. Please remember that completing the interest form is not a guarantee that a vaccine is available at this point.”

Monkeypox is a rare contagious rash caused by the monkeypox virus, according to the VDH. The virus is in the same family of viruses as the virus that causes smallpox.

The VDH has begun vaccinating those with certain risk factors who are more likely to have been exposed to the viral disease in a process called Expanded Post-Exposure Prophylaxis. For more information, click here.