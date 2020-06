TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Limestone Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire Saturday morning on Blalock Road in Telford, Tennessee.

Officials with the Limestone VFD told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that the vehicle was found abandoned in a field.

Those officials added that the Washington County/Johnson City EMS and Washington County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.