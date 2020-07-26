THP: Patient air-lifted after hit-and-run on Old Stage Road in Greene County, searching for vehicle of interest

UPDATE, 3:04 p.m. — Officials with Tennessee Highway Patrol told News Channel that the crash on Old Stage Road Sunday is being investigated as a hit and run, and THP continues to investigate.

The vehicle of interest is a “blue, older model SUV with front-end damage on the right side,” according to officials.

Photo: THP

Authorities encourage anyone with information on the crash or vehicle to call 1-800-737-2682 ext. 5515.

The accident happened near Rheatown Road at around 11 a.m. Sunday.

The hit-and-run victim was riding a “giant bicycle,” THP said. The victim was identified as 62-year-old Perry D. Cannon, who was air-lifted to Johnson City Medical Center.

UPDATE – Lieutenant Rick Garrison with THP told News Channel 11 that “it’s a very serious situation.”

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department told News Channel 11 that one patient has been air-lifted by Wings Air Rescue after a bicycle accident on Old Stage Road.

Courtesy of Limestone VFD

Officials with the Limestone VFD said that officers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol are on scene.

Details were limited at the time, according to officials with Limestone VFD. News Channel 11 has reached out to THP for further details.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.