Limestone crash investigated as possible case of road rage, charges pending

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators believe road rage may have led a car crash that resulted in a car flipping on its top and a pickup truck crashing into a house.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Opie Arnold Road in Limestone.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says there were only minor injuries and no one was inside the house at the time of the wreck.

“What we know right now is there was two vehicles on Opie Arnold Road, they were apparently in a possible road rage incident, one vehicle rammed another vehicle, both vehicles left the roadway,” said WCSO Deputy Josh Walsh.

The sheriff’s office says charges are pending against both drivers.

