TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — With cold weather moving in many will be turning their thermostats up. However, for some in the community heating isn’t in the budget. Cold temperatures are not only uncomfortable, but they can also be dangerous. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is available for households making below certain thresholds.

The program covers energy costs including electric, wood, coal, oil, gas, LP gas, and kerosene.

“We have an application that the client will need to fill out and provide their socials for everyone in the home, provide their government ID, their energy bills, and submit that to us,” said Samantha Meade, Community Services Manager, Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency.

Applicants are accepted based on income and other factors, like who is living in the household.

“If someone in the home who’s elderly disabled child gives them more points,” said Meade. “So if you’re income eligible, it’s $600. But if you have higher points, it could be 800 or 1000.”

The payment is credited directly to the applicant’s utility company and is available until the recipient spends it all.

Last year the program accepted more than 11 thousand applicants, supplying more than $5.7 million in federal funds according to UETHDA. In our region, Sullivan County utility customers alone received $1.3 million of those dollars.

Meade expects the need to be even greater this year.

“Inflation, families are starting to move more,” said Meade. “We also have individuals that are going into retirements, and that are on a fixed income, and the financial burden of energy bills, it’s getting harder to pay when you’re on a fixed income.”

Applications already are open. Meade said in recent years all who qualified got help but she recommends applying as soon as possible because it can take 60 to 90 days to process.

In addition to energy assistance, water assistance is available this year as well. Applicants must submit an additional form for that program when applying for the electric assistance.

Resources:

UETHDA

Northeast Tennessee service centers

LIHEAP application