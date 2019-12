ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Golf Acres neighborhood of Elizabethton has rescheduled its 41st annual Lights for Jesus event.

Organizer Pat Sweeney said it will now be held Sunday night, December 15.

150 homes will participate in the light show and around 6,000 luminaries will line the streets from G Street to Armour Drive in Elizabethton.

The event started 41 years ago when a children’s Bible study decided they wanted to do something for the neighborhood and Elizabethton.