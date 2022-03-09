GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Wednesday was no typical school day for a handful of Greeneville Middle School students. Instead of using pens and pencils to fill out worksheets or complete pop quizzes, they grabbed hammers and nails to construct the walls and roof of a tiny house.

“This is life-changing math, this isn’t math in a book,” Perry Wilson said. “We’re trying to show them how it works in the real world.”

Wilson is a native of Tennessee and founder of the If I Had A Hammer program. For more than 30 years, he has been providing people of all ages a hands-on approach to STEM education and its real-world benefits.

Wilson assisting students with a wall of the tiny house

“I think everybody learns differently, but the students are going to learn a lot more in-depth if they understand what the math means and how it’s connected,” he said.

Students across Northeast Tennessee will be afforded this unique opportunity for at least the next five years thanks to STEM.LD, an $8.8 million federal research grant project operated by the Niswonger Foundation.

“We know students are in the classroom every day learning math and other subjects, but to be able to apply it in a real-world setting where they’re actually building something they can put their hands on – it’s really engaging as an opportunity for them,” Law Loving, director of Career Workforce Readiness at the Niswonger Foundation, said.

The students worked in groups to build a tiny home from the ground up in the auditorium of the Walters State Community College campus in Greeneville.

“I think it’s really cool, because we don’t really get to do that,” Greeneville 7th grader Maria Lyde said. “I would have just been in a classroom, taking a test probably. And I get to do that instead.”

“Many of them would never have this advantage or never have this capability,” said Walters State Assistant Dean of Workforce Training Dr. Anita Ricker. “I’m not sure about you, but I never had the ability to build a house.”

With the help of some mentors from South Greene High School, Wilson and his team guided the students each step of the way, completing the tiny house in under four hours.

But, perhaps even more meaningful was the time spent teaching the importance of a firm handshake or strong eye contact.

“I’m in and out of plants and companies and organizations all the time,” Ricker said, “And that is the number one thing that I hear is employees need soft skills.”

“We know that some of these students are going to probably go on to work in the construction world, but some may not,” Loving said. “So, learning the measurement and learning those things is important, but things like how do I interview, how can I handshake and look somebody in the eye, those things are going to be really critical to any student’s opportunities in the future.”

Those lessons were certainly not lost on the middle schoolers in attendance.

“To know what it takes to be able to get a job, like the handshake and especially eye contact, not even just about the job that you’re doing, but your personality qualities go into it too,” Lyde said.

“Impressions are always a good thing to have, that’s your one and almost only way to getting a job,” Greeneville 8th grader Landon Silman said.

“Education is about everybody,” Wilson said. “It’s not about the teacher, it’s not about the principal, it’s not about the superintendent, it takes a community to get behind the kids.”