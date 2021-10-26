Librarians saddle up to deliver books to Bristol, Tenn. first-graders

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol, Tennessee first-graders got a special delivery Tuesday morning.

Students gathered outside of their schools as a librarian delivered books on horseback.

They delivered copies of the book “That Book Woman,” a children’s book by Heather Henson about the tradition of packhorse librarians.

“Like the children in the story, they were excited to always see ‘The Book Woman’ come and visit, and I think that the boys and girls today at Anderson (Elementary School) will remember that,” said Sarah Cross, Anderson Elementary library media specialist.

Librarians delivered books on horseback to all five elementary schools in the Bristol, Tennessee school system.