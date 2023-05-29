ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park announced the return of “Liberty!: The Saga of Sycamore Shoals” for its 44th run next month.
According to a release from the park, the performance is the official outdoor drama of the State of Tennessee and will run on the following dates:
- June 2-3
- June 9-10
- June 15-17
- June 22-24
“Liberty!” is centered around the history of Fort Watauga, Sycamore Shoals and the lives of colonial residents of the era. According to the show’s website, guests can expect immersive effects and a menu of treats at each performance.
General admission to “Liberty!” is free for children 5 and under, $6 for students 6 to 17 years old, $12 for seniors 60 and older and $16 for adults. Veterans or first responders can attend for $7.
You can visit the show’s website for more information or to purchase tickets online.