ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park announced the return of “Liberty!: The Saga of Sycamore Shoals” for its 44th run next month.

According to a release from the park, the performance is the official outdoor drama of the State of Tennessee and will run on the following dates:

June 2-3

June 9-10

June 15-17

June 22-24

“Liberty!” is centered around the history of Fort Watauga, Sycamore Shoals and the lives of colonial residents of the era. According to the show’s website, guests can expect immersive effects and a menu of treats at each performance.

General admission to “Liberty!” is free for children 5 and under, $6 for students 6 to 17 years old, $12 for seniors 60 and older and $16 for adults. Veterans or first responders can attend for $7.

You can visit the show’s website for more information or to purchase tickets online.