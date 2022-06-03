ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — An annual event that brings people back to the 18th century is now underway in Elizabethton.

Friday was opening night for the outdoor drama “Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals” at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.

Liberty!, Tennessee’s official outdoor drama, is set in front of a full-scale replica of Fort Watauga and depicts the settlement of Northeast Tennessee in the 18th century.

“Liberty tells the stories of Sycamore Shoals that take us back into the 18th century, back into the 1770s, which was quite a while ago,” Park Manager Jennifer Bauer said. “When people left the English colonies, crossed the mountains, even though King George III was much against that, and created what was the first settlement of European born people on the continent here in the Watauga Settlement.

“They came together, they created government, they interacted with the Cherokee and the British, in good and in bad ways, during negotiations and battles and many things that took place.”

This mark’s the outdoor drama’s 43rd year.

Performances will take place on:

June 3 – 4

June 10 – 11

June 16 – 18

June 23 – 25

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the performance beginning at 8 p.m.