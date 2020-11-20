Liberty Bell unveils new gymnasium, cafeteria

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City officials unveiled Liberty Bell Middle School’s new gymnasium and cafeteria Thursday afternoon.

Students now have all school facilities under one roof.



Mayor Brock said, “Good things come to those who wait,” after revealing this project is 14 years in the making. pic.twitter.com/W7MD0TRgZJ — Mackenzie Moore WJHL (@MackenzieWJHL) November 19, 2020

The $10 million project took two years to construct; the gymnasium holds 1,300 people while the cafeteria seats 350.

News Channel 11 spoke with Mayor Jenny Brock, who said the project was a concept 14 years in the making.

With the completion of the school facilities, students no longer need to travel to different buildings; they now stay under one roof throughout the school day.

“All Liberty Bell now is whole,” Brock said. “They have their own campus now without having to go over to Freedom Hall.”

Brock said the new layout adds security since Liberty Bell campus now remains at a single location.

“It’s much more secure,” Brock said. “It’s safer. Our students went over to Freedom Hall, and we would have events over there. It was more problematic, and so this was the right answer.”