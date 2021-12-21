Liberty Bell Middle spread Christmas cheer to veterans at VA

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Liberty Bell Middle School students and staff lent a helping hand to provide area veterans with the magic of Christmas, a release revealed on Tuesday.

According to the release from the school, Liberty Bell has collaborated with the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center for more than two decades. The partnership aims to connect the school with veterans who live in the domicile.

Liberty Bell students and staff worked to provide presents for 19 veterans.

Indian Trail’s Donna Wilkinson launched the partnership that continues today at Liberty Bell, according to the release, and the school works year-round to share the Christmas magic in December.

“This is something that we look forward to every year,” said Liberty bell Counselor Seth Johns. “This year, we were able to provide gifts for the largest group of veterans that we ever had. This is an important project for us at Liberty Bell because it helps men and women who have given so much for our country.

“It is great that we are able to provide them with a few nice things this holiday season. It truly is a miracle to see the amazing things that a community of individuals can do when they come together and work for a common cause.”

The veterans were asked about their favorite colors, interests, sports teams and items they need. Gifts included board games, clothing, towels and blankets. Liberty Bell students also created holiday cards that were given to the veterans to thank them for their service and wish them a happy holiday season.