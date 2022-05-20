JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Liberty Bell Middle School track team is headed for the state tournament.

A sendoff was organized to motivate the team as they left for the tournament Friday morning. Student-athletes wore medals that they had earned so far this season, and said they are proud that the season’s hard work is paying off.

“It’s always fun like the bus ride down there,” said team member Bryson Wilhjelm. “You’re just with all your friends and like I said before, you just work really hard for it so you just kind of get to enjoy every second of it, and it always makes my highlight of the year.”

The competition is set to begin Saturday at Franklin High School.