Less than 60 days left for Bristol, TN homebuilders to take advantage of ‘tap fee holiday’

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Less than 60 days remain for homebuilders to take advantage of the City of Bristol, Tennessee‘s ‘tap fee holiday’.

The program expires March 31, 2021, and the deadline to start building is March 31, 2022.

This is the first time the City of Bristol has implemented such a program.

News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun caught up with builders on how they’re taking advantage of the incentive.

The empty lot off of Weaver Road is expected to turn into a more than 2,000-square foot, single home by the end of spring 2021, and it is all thanks to the City of Bristol, Tennessee’s tap fee holiday that has knocked down the price from $1,800 dollars to just $10 dollars.

The program became effective on January 1, 2021. The fees are usually $1,000 for the sewer tap and $800 for the water tap.

Bristol, Tennessee community relations director Jon Luttrell said, “It can be someone who builds homes for a living or private citizens who is looking to build a new home for themselves.

The incentive was approved by the city in November, hoping to find ways to stimulate residential development in Bristol.

Luttrell told Kassahun, “We’ve all heard the needs for housing in our region, particularly since we are seeing a lot of growth, a lot of people moving into the area. So, the council wanted to find some way that they could possibly encourage developers to build new homes here in Bristol.”

Luttrell said only a handful of people have taken advantage of the program, and time is running out. Bristol resident Dave Vaught is not going to allow the opportunity to slip away.

“Well, that’s a no-brainer. That’s a savings that you can put back into your home or driveway, or what else. It’s just a wonderful opportunity to take advantage of and that’s exactly what we did,” Vaught explained.”

Vaught and his wife plan to sell their condo to trade it in for a brand new home.

“We found a really nice lot,” Vaught explained. “2,100 square-feet. I think we’re going to be much happier there than where we are now.”

Their home meets the criteria. It is a single-family, within Bristol city limits. It does not matter who the contractor is.

Luttrell said, “They would just apply through our normal codes department where they pick up their building permits. That’s where they would start the process, and they can find that information on the city’s website.

Those who plan to take advantage of this incentive should note that they would be charged the regular fees if they have not started building by March 31, 2022.