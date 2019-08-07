Leslie County, Ky. deputies, officers raise $1,000 for Blackjewel miners at car wash

HYDEN, Ky. (WJHL) – Law enforcement teamed up with community members to raise funds to assist Blackjewel miners who have been affected by the company’s bankruptcy.

The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office and Hyden Police Department raised $1,000 Tuesday through a car wash and hot dog sale at Hyden City Park.

The sheriff’s office says all funds will go to affected Blackjewel workers in Leslie County. The agency is making arrangements to distribute the money by the end of the week.

Volunteers washed more than 30 cars according to the sheriff’s office.