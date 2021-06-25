Lemonade and life lessons: Johnson City mom & daughter turn lemonade stand into actual business

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kids and lemonade stands are a classic summer pairing, but one local mom helped her daughter turn her lemonade stand into a true business filled with life lessons.

Kayliah is eight years old and eager to try and succeed at different activities like reading as many books as she can in a year (438!) and soccer. Her team won the championship this past spring.

She and her mom have spent weeks working on her latest project, KK’s Lemonade Kreation. The duo hand-squeezed lemons and pureed Scott’s Farm strawberries to make 10 gallons of lemonade and strawberry lemonade for their grand opening Friday, June 25.

KK’s isn’t your average backyard lemonade stand – it’s a licensed business.

Kayliah’s mom, Shabrelle Rhyans, saw an opportunity to set her daughter up for the future. She said she’s walking Kayliah through each step of the legal aspects.

“I let her know what the LLC was about, why we do the Tax ID, what we’re doing this for. You know, different types of things like that so she will know and once she gets out in this world, she will be a-okay,” said Rhyans. “When she turns 18, she can go on with it or create more creations that she would like.”

Rhyans said she is still working on the Tax ID and that they’re learning this process together. She hopes to provide lessons that Kayliah can use for college, business and beyond, while still enjoying childhood.

“Any age you can do it, and you can still have fun in the summertime,” Rhyans said.

Kayliah is already thinking about college at just eight years old. When asked what she wants to study, she said “Sea animals and about different cultures.”

The kickoff is set for Friday, June 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at their home at 214 Bettie St. Johnson City.

Kayliah herself promised plenty of fanfare.

“Hot dogs, that’s free, and then chips, that’s free. We’re going to have Jenga, we’re gonna face painting, bounce house and music,” Kayliah said.

Lemonade is $2 per cup. It’s cash only for now. After Friday, they plan to be open every Monday and Friday from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Kayliah may be small, but she has a big message for other kids her age.

“They can accomplish anything in life,” she said.

Kayliah said she plans on giving part of the money to the homeless and saving some for college.