Legislation spurred by Scott County adoption hoax heads to Gov. Northam’s desk

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Elizabeth Ann Jones pleaded guilty to fraud charges after investigators say she faked a pregnancy to defraud a California couple.

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — Legislation inspired by a pregnancy hoax in Southwest Virginia has passed the Virginia General Assembly and is now headed to the governor’s desk.

PREVIOUS: Proposed Virginia bill proposed would penalize online hoaxes following Scott County fake pregnancy case

According to a release from Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp’s office, Senate Bill 1003 was inspired by a 2019 case in Scott County when a woman scammed a California couple by pretending to be pregnant and promising to allow them to adopt the nonexistent child.

The bill by Sen. Ben Chafin makes it illegal to use an Internet-capable device as part of a hoax to defraud someone of money, regardless of whether the perpetrator actually received any financial benefit from the hoax. In order for it to be a crime, the perpetrator must have known or should have known that the victim would expend funds as a result of the hoax.

The crime would be a class one misdemeanor.

PREVIOUS » Virginia woman who faked pregnancy to serve 2 years in prison

