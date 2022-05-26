JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A sign that summer is near: swimming pools reopening for the season.

The City of Johnson City announced Thursday that Legion Street Pool, along with the splash pads at Rotary Park and Carver Park, will open for the season this Saturday.

They will remain open through September 5.

Legion Street Pool will be open 1–6 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. After that, pool hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1–6 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $3 for those 13 years and older, $2 for 12 years and younger, and free for those younger than 3 years. Kids 12 years and under must be accompanied by a guardian.

The two splash pads will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.