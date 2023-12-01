BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn (WJHL) — Former Sullivan Central basketball head coach Richard “Dickie” Warren has died at the age of 89.

For 43 years, Warren coached in Sullivan County, coaching boy’s basketball at Sullivan High School and Sullivan Central High School.

Warren won 922 games during his career.

He was inducted into the TSSAA Hall of Fame in 1995, ranked 5th for most wins in boy’s high school basketball at the time of his passing. Those who knew Warren say the title is well deserved.

“On the court very intense, great coach, great offensive man,” said Jared Harrison, girl’s track and field coach at Sullivan Central Middle School and former player for Coach Warren. “He was great with offensive Xs and Os and getting people like me open to get the basketball to score.”

“He was a fantastic coach, an offensive genius, he got the most out of all the young men that played for him,” said John Dyer, boy’s basketball coach at West Ridge High School and former player for Warren.

While much of his recognition comes from his time on the court, his former players and fellow coaches said he was more than just a coach to them.

“He was like a father figure to many of us that coached, that were young at the time, and he always had time for us,” Dyer said.

“He was like a second dad to me. As well as off the floor. I knew he loved me. I knew he cared for me. I knew he would do anything for me,” Harrison said.

The legacy he leaves behind extends far beyond his time on the court.

“Coach Warren’s legacy: excellence,” said Sullivan East Principal Andy Hare. “Summed it up in the one word: excellence.”

“But personally, he became a great friend just to sit down and talk about life with and I think that’s just a special memory I always had,” Harrison said.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time.