BRISTOL, V.a. (WJHL) — Legacy Theater in Bristol announced that it will host two job fairs over the course of Labor Day Weekend.

The first job fair will be on Saturday, Sept. 5 from 4 to 6 p.m., and the theater will host another the following day on Sunday, Sept. 6 from noon until 2 p.m. Both job fairs will be held at 3004 Linden Dr. in Bristol, V.a.

All applications should include a resume, according to the press release.