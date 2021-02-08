Legacy Theaters in Bristol, Va. to temporarily close

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol movie theater has announced it will temporarily close due to circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legacy Theaters Bristol 14, located in the former Tinseltown movie theater off I-81 exit 7, says it decided to temporarily close due to the pandemic’s impact on the theater industry, including the delay of movies being released.

“We do not control our own destiny, we must have movies to show and at this time and with the delay of more movies on the horizon we have made the decision to close for now,” the theater said in a Facebook post Sunday night.

The theater says it plans to reopen “when Hollywood releases are ready to be shared with theaters.”