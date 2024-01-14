BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Lee Street Baptist Church held a special service to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Martin Luther King Jr. was an individual that was a uniter, he wasn’t a divider,” said Lawrence Bell Jr, Committee Chairman for the Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Scholarship fund. “He felt that all men should be equal and therefore should be entitled to equal rights.”

The church service was about honoring Martin Luther King Jr through prayer and music.

“Dr. King was such an important figure in our history as well as African-Americans,” said Dwayne Mabry, Pastor at Lee Street Baptist church. “He accomplished so much and the ways of helping us get the right to vote he did it from a Christian standpoint.”

Pastor Mabry said its about bringing the community together not only to pray, but to be thankful for the accomplishments Martin Luther King Jr. achieved.

Bell told News Channel 11 that money was raised for local high schools students that are going to college.

“Education is an endless challenge,” said Bell. “We rise to meet that challenge, so whatever we can do to help young people we’ve tried to do that.”

Any student in the area can apply for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Scholarship fund, the only requirement is that they have a good GPA and have already been accepted into a college.

“It doesn’t matter how much money your parents make,” said Bell. “It doesn’t matter what you are planning on majoring in, but just the fact that you’ve been accepted by a college.”

Bell said they have had as many as twelve apply. This year ten students were selected for scholarship funds.