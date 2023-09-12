LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — United States Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced on Monday that $17,259,239 in federal funding will go towards improving infrastructure at airports across Virginia, including in Lee and Smyth County.

$600,748 will go towards the Lee County Airport in Jonesville to improve safety at the airport by installing navigational aids and a runaway vertical/visual guidance system, reconstructing airfield guidance signs and rehabilitating lighting on the runway.

$62,730 will go towards the Mountain Empire Airport in Smyth County to reconstruct or replace the airport’s lighting vault, which houses the regulators, controls and other necessary equipment to power and control airfield lighting systems.

The funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)’s 2023 Airport Improvement Program (AIP) Grant Program.