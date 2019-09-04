Lee High students, staff support student after bullying video goes viral on social media

by: News Channel 11 Staff

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Students and staff are coming together to support a fellow student who was reportedly seen being bullied on a video that was shared hundreds of times on social media.

The video shows multiple teens outside a building at Lee High School. One of the teens is shown hitting another student.

***SHERIFF AND COMMONWEALTH'S ATTORNEY RELEASE JOINT STATEMENT ON ALLEGED ASSAULT AND BULLYING INCIDENTS***

Posted by H. Fuller Cridlin, Commonwealth's Attorney for Lee County on Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Over the past few days, members of the student body have been offering support.

We are told members of the football team have even been sitting with the student at lunch. 

Since the alleged incident, the school system has added a Student Assistant Program Counselor to promote and enhance positive learning conditions for Lee County Public Schools. 

