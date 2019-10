(WJHL)- The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has ordered Ballad Health, another merged hospital system and five insurance companies to each provide a "special report" with reams of non-publicly available payment and billing data dating back to 2011.

The FTC, which opposed the merger that created Ballad, says the information "will allow the agency to study the effects of certificates of public advantage (COPAs) on prices, quality, access and innovation of healthcare services." An agency news release said the FTC plans a retrospective study over the next several years before reporting publicly on its findings.

A section of the FTC Act, 6(b), allows the agency to issue orders to file special reports that contain more comprehensive information than is available from public documents. The initial reports are due by Jan. 21, 2020. FTC commissioners voted 5-0 earlier this month to take the action.

The insurance companies receiving orders include Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee; Aetna; Anthem; Cigna; and United Healthcare. They'll be required to provide patient-level commercial claims data.

The FTC will collect aggregated billing and discharge data, employee wage data from the health systems, "and other information relevant for analyzing the health systems' prices, quality, access and innovation." It also plans to study the impact of hospital consolidation at Ballad and Cabell-Huntington Hospital in West Virginia, which also was created through a COPA. COPAs provide "state action immunity" and shield anticompetitive mergers from federal antitrust action.

Following a WJHL inquiry, Ballad Health issued the following statement today regarding the order: "Ballad Health appreciates the important role the FTC plays in matters subject to federal law, which includes the important Supreme Court and constitutional doctrine of the states’ rights to regulate economic activity within the states. We are reviewing the request by the FTC within the context of the actions of two legislatures and two governors of two different parties that passed legislation specifically asserting state action immunity."