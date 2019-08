Classroom desks used at Decker College await auction Friday, Feb. 10, 2006 at the site of the former school in Louisville, Ky. Decker, a for-profit trade school run by former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, is now closed, mired in bankruptcy proceedings and under FBI investigation in a case that has cast a long shadow over […]

JONESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – Lee High School will be dismissing early today.

Brian Austin, superintendent of Lee County Schools, told News Channel 11 that Lee High School in Jonesville, VA is closing at 10 a.m. due to the air conditioner not working.

Crews are on the way to repair the issue.

Per Superintendent Brian Austin, teachers will leave shortly after 10 a.m.

This is only occurring at Lee High School. All other schools in the district will not be affected.