Lee County woman wins $100K from Virginia Lottery scratcher game

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Lee County woman won $100,000 by playing the Virginia Lottery.

Lottery officials say Stephanie Rupert purchased a winning Super Bonus Crossword ticket while on her way home from a doctor’s appointment.

The ticket was purchased at the Black Diamond at 1531 Morgan Avenue in Pennington Gap.

According to lottery officials, Rupert went home and scratched the ticket but didn’t realize how much she had won until her fiancé looked at the ticket and told her.

Rupert said she intends to use her winnings to “help the people I love.”