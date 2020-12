LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Lee County, Virginia school superintendent Brian Austin told News Channel 11 the school board decided not to renew his contract at a meeting Thursday night.

Austin said his contract is still in effect until through June 2021.

Austin told News Channel 11 that he was expecting to have further conversations with board members regarding his contract, including whether the board might buy it out.

No further details about the board’s decision were immediately available.