Lee County, Va. Sheriff’s Office wish safe travels to man carrying cross, walking across country

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – In a social media post Sunday, the Lee County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office wished Pastor Daniel of Delaware well on his travels as he carries a cross and walks across the country for the eighth year.

Pastor Daniel, the post explained, spends part of the year working and the other part walking across the country to spread the message that “the Lord is coming,” while carrying a cross with him.

The post said “Lee County where Virginia begins and ends wishes Pastor Daniel safe travels through the county.”

