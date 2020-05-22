Breaking News
JUST IN: Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 85-year-old woman with dementia
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at Noon

Lee County, Va. Sheriff: Deputy attacked by K-9 officer at home

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Lee County, Virginia Sheriff Gary Parson said one of his deputies is recovering after he was attacked by his K-9.

The K-9, a Belgian Malinois named “Lolek” was the department’s only one.

Sheriff Parsons said the attack happened at the deputy’s home in Jonesville as he was trying to put the K-9 in his kennel.

He added that the pair had just finished a successful seizure following a traffic stop.

According to the sheriff, the deputy’s injuries were to his arm.

The K-9 was put down and a necropsy will be conducted to determine if there was something wrong with the dog.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital by helicopter and is expected to be released today or tomorrow.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss