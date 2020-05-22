Lee County, Va. Sheriff: Deputy attacked by K-9 officer at home

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Lee County, Virginia Sheriff Gary Parson said one of his deputies is recovering after he was attacked by his K-9.

The K-9, a Belgian Malinois named “Lolek” was the department’s only one.

Sheriff Parsons said the attack happened at the deputy’s home in Jonesville as he was trying to put the K-9 in his kennel.

He added that the pair had just finished a successful seizure following a traffic stop.

According to the sheriff, the deputy’s injuries were to his arm.

The K-9 was put down and a necropsy will be conducted to determine if there was something wrong with the dog.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital by helicopter and is expected to be released today or tomorrow.

No further information was immediately available.