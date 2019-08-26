Lee County, Va. School cancels special called meeting regarding resignation of school board member

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with Lee County, Virginia Schools said in an e-mail Monday they canceled a special called meeting to consider the resignation of a school board member.

Brian Austin, Superintendent of Lee County Public Schools, said in that same e-mail, “There will neither be any further information provided nor statement made at this time.”

When asked if Hines had resigned, Austin responded, “No.”

News Channel 11’s Jackie DeFusco reported on Friday that Rob Hines, who represents District 2, abruptly resigned from the Lee County School Board.

The meeting announcement followed news of an alleged incident involving a Lee County School Board member who was reportedly accused of drunk and disorderly conduct at Papa Bear’s market in Jonesville, Virginia.

SEE ALSO: Alleged incident involving drunk Lee Co. School Board member referred to Attorney General’s Office

In Austin’s e-mail Friday he said the following:

“The Lee County School Board will have a Special Called meeting on Monday, August 26, 2019 to consider the resignation of a School Board member. If anyone who resides in District 2 in Lee County wants to be considered for the potential vacancy, then please contact a current School Board member for consideration. “ Brian T. Austin, Ph.D.

Division Superintendent

Lee County Public Schools

According to the Lee County Public Schools website, Rob Hines represents District 2.

Sunday afternoon, Rob Hines posted the following message on his Facebook page: