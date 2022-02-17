LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Lee County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was honored for potentially saving another officer’s life.

Sgt. Mason Cook received the American Red Cross Life Saving Award from the Pennington Gap Police Department.

According to the sheriff’s office, Pennington Gap officer Matt Lawson was conducting a traffic stop when he was exposed to a substance believed to be fentanyl. The officer quickly became ill and called for help.

That’s when Cook stepped in, responding to the scene and administering Narcan to Lawson, who was then taken to a hospital.

Lawson and Pennington Gap Police Chief Jesse Jones presented the award to Cook.