JONESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — Lee County Schools will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 13 as authorities continue to search for a fatal shooting suspect.

The school system announced late Tuesday that all schools will be closed Wednesday “in an effort to ensure the safety of all LCPS students and employees.”

Several agencies are searching the Ewing and Wheeler areas for a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Anderson County, Tennessee. Authorities have not released the man’s name but did release a photo.

(Photo: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Gary Parsons said the suspect’s vehicle was located in the area of Lee County.

The sheriff’s office said the man is considered “armed and dangerous” and urged residents to stay indoors and keep their doors locked.