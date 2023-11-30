LEE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Almost every day, someone in Virginia has an opportunity to turn the game of chance into a life changer, and Tracy Neff, of Lee County, did just that by winning $5 million.

The Jonesville man picked up a 100X the Money ticket this past Tuesday and scratched it at the Black Diamond Market on Morgan Avenue.

“I just about passed out!” Neff reacted.

On Monday, Nov. 13, Tracy Neff won $5,000,000 from Virginia Lottery’s 100X the Money game. (Photo: Virginia Lottery)

Prizes for the respective ticket range from $30 to $5 million with the first three top prizes allowed to be claimed. With Neff’s win, two more prizes remain.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the ticket.

All profits from the state’s lottery go towards K-12 education in the Commonwealth. Lee County received $3.6 million in Lottery funds for adolescent education during last year’s fiscal year.