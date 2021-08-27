Lee County man sentenced 21 years in prison for kidnapping, injuring mother of his child

JONESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — A Lee County man was sentenced 21 years in the Virginia Penitentiary for kidnapping and “maliciously wounding” the mother of his child, according to a press release from the Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin.
In the Lee County Circuit Court, Brandon Webb was found guilty on all charges in May, and his prison sentence will be followed by eight years of supervised probation.
Cridlin released the following statement:
The lengthy sentence imposed by the Court today reflects the violent nature of the defendant’s crimes and the defendant’s history of violence and domestic abuse. It took tremendous courage for the victim in this case to report her abuser and testify against him throughout a lengthy trial. Now that the case is finally over, I hope that the sentence imposed will allow her to move on with her life and raise her child without having to live in constant fear of the defendant.Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin.