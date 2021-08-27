Lee County man sentenced 21 years in prison for kidnapping, injuring mother of his child

JONESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — A Lee County man was sentenced 21 years in the Virginia Penitentiary for kidnapping and “maliciously wounding” the mother of his child, according to a press release from the Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin.

In the Lee County Circuit Court, Brandon Webb was found guilty on all charges in May, and his prison sentence will be followed by eight years of supervised probation.

Cridlin released the following statement: