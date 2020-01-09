Lee County man gets 10 years for sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl

JONESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — A Lee County man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after authorities say he admitted to drinking moonshine and climbing into bed with a 16-year-old girl.

Robert Lee Freeman of Pennington Gap pleaded guilty in October 2019 to sexually assaulting the girl.

Freeman, who was a neighbor to the girl and her parents, fondled the victim while she was asleep at his home, according to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office. Investigators say the victim woke up during the assault and fled to a bathroom where she contacted her father who then called police.

Authorities say during the investigation, Freeman admitted to consuming two glasses of moonshine before climbing into the bed with the victim and fondling her.

“This case is exceptionally horrific because the victim’s family, former friends of the defendant, placed their trust in the defendant to supervise their child during the time of the assault,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin in a press release on Wednesday.

Cridlin said Freeman didn’t have a criminal history at the time of the assault. He expects Freeman will spend the rest of his life in prison due to his age and health.