LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Lee County Hospital Authority showed off some improvements at the Lee County Hospital.

The authority posted photos on their Facebook page last night, showing the new paint on its helipad.

The old hospital is currently being worked on and Ballad Health says they are hoping to reopen it in the fall of next year.