Lee County Hospital Authority meeting Monday to discuss reopening of hospital

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Lee County Hospital Authority and Ballad Health officials will meet to discuss the re-opening of Lee County Hospital.

Back in 2013, the hospital was closed by Wellmont Health System due to a lack of patients.

In 2015, the authority sold the facility to Americore in hopes of reopening the hospital, but that plan failed.

Monday, the authority will discuss agreements and other matters related to reopening the hospital.

The meeting will take place Monday night at the Pennington Gap Community center at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss