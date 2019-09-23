Lee County Hospital Authority approves agreements with Ballad to reopen hospital

PENNINGTON GAP, Va. (WJHL) – The Lee County Hospital Authority approved agreements with Ballad Health to reopen the county’s hospital.

The hospital authority approved a definitive agreement with Ballad Health on Monday night to reopen the facility as the Lee County Community Hospital.

An urgent care is slated to open on October 9, but Ballad plans to replace it with an emergency room in about a year.

The urgent care will feature 20 beds and will be open for extended hours.

Ballad hopes to have 50 people employed at the hospital next year. The health system says that number may increase to around 80 or 90 in the future.

Under Ballad’s Certificate of Public Advantage (COPA), it will be required to provide “essential services” such as emergency room care in Lee County, even if it closes the hospital.

The Lee County Hospital closed back in 2013 when it was part of Wellmont Health System.

In 2015, the authority sold the facility to Americore in hopes of reopening the hospital, but that plan failed.

Earlier this year, the authority began working with Ballad Health to reopen the hospital.