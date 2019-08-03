Lee County ‘Honeymoon Hikers’ complete fourth hike of Appalachian Trail

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – They call themselves the “Honeymoon Hikers” and they just completed their fourth hike of the Appalachian Trail.

Winston and Marcia Terry have done a lot of hiking since they got married in 2010. The couple has hiked 14,000 miles together.

While there are no official records, Marcia is believed to be the only woman who has made four complete trips on the AT.

But how did they get their trail name, the “Honeymoon Hikers?”

“We got married on the trail after we thru-hiked in 2010, we went back to Springer and had a hiker wedding,” Winston said. “And we decided for our honeymoon in 2012, we’d hike the trail again. And we summited Mount Katahdin on our one year wedding anniversary.”

Winston and his daughter had a plaque made for Marcia commemorating her fourth thru-hike. He presented it to her when they arrived in Damascus, Va. Friday afternoon.