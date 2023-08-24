PENNINGTON GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Several organizations and providers will team up next month to provide medical, dental, and vision services to those in need in Lee County.

The Health Wagon announced the inaugural Lee County Healthy Day will take place on Sept. 8 at Leeman Field in Pennington Gap.

Several services will be offered, including:

Comprehensive medical check-ups

Dental screenings and treatments

Vision exams and eyeglass provision

Chest X-rays and pulmonary function tests for lung health assessment

Children’s dental sealants, screenings, and varnish (with parental permission)

Services will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning at 8 a.m.

Organizations involved in the event include The Health Wagon, Appalachian Miles for Smiles, Lincoln Memorial University’s College of Dental Medicine, Holston Medical Group, Ballad Health, Virginia Department of Health, and other local medical and dental providers.

Those interested in donating to support the event can do so by visiting thehealthwagon.org/donate and selecting “Health Wagon Outreaches.”