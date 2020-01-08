Lee County group to take part in Richmond gun rights rally

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A group of people from Lee County is planning to attend a pro-gun rights rally in Richmond later this month.

The rally by the Virginia Citizens Defense League, or VCDL, is planned for January 20.

Adam Barnes, owner of Liberty Sport and Pawn, says the Lee County group will be taking two buses to the state capital.

“It started out with probably 30 or 40 of us and now we have two busloads going from Lee County plus others that are driving,” Barnes said.

According to Barnes, usually about 4,000 to 5,000 people show up to the rally every year, but this year organizers are expecting as many as 60,000 people.

Dozens of local governments across the commonwealth have declared themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries” in response to potential gun legislation by the Virginia General Assembly.

“These new filed laws will affect us greatly, possibly even could put us out of business along with all the other gun shops in Virginia,” Barnes said. “Our concern grew from that and just word of mouth, people coming in the store. We had a lot of people wanting to go with us, so we started organizing meetings and stuff to get everyone together to go for the trip.”

“I think it violates our constitutional right, first off,” Barnes added. “I mean, it says it ‘shall not be infringed’ and I think you can’t get much more extreme than what they’ve put out there.”

The buses will depart Lee County at midnight on January 19.