Lee County Board of Supervisors votes to make county 2nd Amendment sanctuary

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Lee County Board of Supervisors voted to make Lee County, Virginia a Second Amendment sanctuary Tuesday night.

The vote came one day after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook, promising Second Amendment rights would not be infringed.

Lee County Supervisor Nathan Cope told News Channel 11 that the vote to become a sanctuary passed 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Supervisor Larry Mosley voted against the motion, according to Cope.

Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons posted to the office’s Facebook page on Monday, assuring citizens of the county that he and his department would stand up against any infringements upon Second Amendment rights.

Cope told News Channel 11 that board members wanted to show that they were not only backing up their sheriff but also standing by the citizens of the county.

According to Cope, the designation means they will oppose state legislation that may try to use finances to infringe on gun rights.

Cope also said Sheriff Parsons was in attendance at Tuesday night’s vote.