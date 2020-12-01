Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 59-year-old man

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Lee County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 59-year-old man was was last seen Monday morning.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office, Danny Jesse was last seen on Monday, November 30 in the Dryden, Virginia area near Chestnut Grove.

Jesse is described as being 5’8″ and weighing 140 pounds. Investigators say he may have a full beard unlike the picture of him shared.

He has black and gray hair.

Anyone with information on Jesse’s location is asked to call 276-346-7777.