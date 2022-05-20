LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) announced the agency will repurpose 24 old bulletproof vests by donating them to Ukrainians as Russian forces continue to invade the country.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post that the department’s initiatives came in conjunction with a partnership between the DAAR Charitable Foundation and SigmaBleyzer’s Stand with Ukraine Fundraiser.

The efforts aim to provide Ukrainians with safety equipment and other useful resources as they continue to defend their country.

The LCSO revealed the Board of Supervisors recently purchased new vests for the agency, making the donation possible.

DAAR, according to the LCSO, has charitable connections and work in Ukraine that has spanned 20 years.