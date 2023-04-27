KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A multimillion-dollar expansion of a Kingsport-headquartered food manufacturer is expected to create nearly 50 new jobs.

A release from the office of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee states that Leclerc Foods Tennessee LLC will invest $3.4 million in its manufacturing operations in Kingsport. The expansion will create 48 new jobs in Sullivan County, the release states.

Leclerc will also add machinery to both of its facilities located on Airport Parkway.

Photo: WJHL

The family-owned manufacturer produces cookies, crackers, snack bars and other treats exported to dozens of countries. The 2023 expansion marks the second in Sullivan County since Leclerc began operations locally in 2008.

“Tennessee’s strong business climate and skilled workforce make our state the ideal location for companies to thrive,” Lee stated in the release. “I thank Leclerc for its additional investment of more than $3 million in Tennessee, which will provide greater opportunity for families in Sullivan County and across the region.”

Photo: WJHL

“Leclerc Foods USA is proud to call Tennessee our home for the past 15 years,” said president of Leclerc Foods Tennessee Denis Leclerc. “We continue to expand and enjoy partnerships on a state and regional level that are mutually beneficial. At Leclerc, we place our highest priorities on our employees, quality and safety – and this focus enables our ability to expand and invest in food manufacturing. The State of Tennessee’s focus on economic development makes it easier to expand, and we are grateful for the partnership.”